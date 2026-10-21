Musk Endorses Paxton In Texas Senate Race

By iHeartRadio

October 21, 2026

President Trump Speaks At Golden Age Of American Innovation Summit
Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Elon Musk has formally endorsed Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race, urging Texans to vote for him in the upcoming midterms. In a post on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk stated, "The fate of Texas and America is at stake. Vote for @KenPaxtonTX today." Musk has been a significant financial supporter of Paxton, donating over $150 million to a political action committee backing his campaign, as reported by The Hill.

Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, is in a competitive race against Democratic state Representative James Talarico. Despite Texas being a traditionally Republican state, the race is tight, with Talarico leading Paxton by 2.2 points according to a polling average by Decision Desk HQ, as of Tuesday (October 20).

The Texas Senate race has seen significant financial investment, with more than $500 million spent on ads, including over $350 million from Republicans. However, despite the heavy spending, the polls have not shifted significantly in Paxton's favor. CNN reports that Musk's involvement in the race has been a topic of discussion among Texas voters, reflecting the broader influence of his donations in the state's 2026 midterm election.

Musk, who moved from California to Austin in 2020, has been a prominent Republican donor, previously supporting President Trump in 2024. His financial contributions to Paxton's campaign highlight his continued involvement in Texas politics.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices