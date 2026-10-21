Musk Endorses Paxton In Texas Senate Race

Elon Musk has formally endorsed Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race, urging Texans to vote for him in the upcoming midterms. In a post on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk stated, "The fate of Texas and America is at stake. Vote for @KenPaxtonTX today." Musk has been a significant financial supporter of Paxton, donating over $150 million to a political action committee backing his campaign, as reported by The Hill.

Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, is in a competitive race against Democratic state Representative James Talarico. Despite Texas being a traditionally Republican state, the race is tight, with Talarico leading Paxton by 2.2 points according to a polling average by Decision Desk HQ, as of Tuesday (October 20).

The Texas Senate race has seen significant financial investment, with more than $500 million spent on ads, including over $350 million from Republicans. However, despite the heavy spending, the polls have not shifted significantly in Paxton's favor. CNN reports that Musk's involvement in the race has been a topic of discussion among Texas voters, reflecting the broader influence of his donations in the state's 2026 midterm election.

Musk, who moved from California to Austin in 2020, has been a prominent Republican donor, previously supporting President Trump in 2024. His financial contributions to Paxton's campaign highlight his continued involvement in Texas politics.