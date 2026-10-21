NBA's Opening Week Continues With 11 Games Tonight

The NBA's opening week continues tonight with 11 games on the schedule. The action includes the Orlando Magic hosting the Atlanta Hawks, as both teams aim to establish themselves as playoff contenders. The Milwaukee Bucks will begin their post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era on the road against the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, the Greek Freak will make his debut with the Miami Heat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Lakers will tip off their season at home against the Golden State Warriors. The LA Clippers will also entertain the Sacramento Kings.

According to DAZN, the regular season began on Tuesday (October 20) with three games, including the defending champion New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. DAZN's coverage of the regular season started on Wednesday (October 21), featuring six teams making their first streaming appearances.

The Washington Wizards announced their opening night roster for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Wizards-branded rally towel, and rapper Waka Flocka Flame will perform at halftime, as reported by the Washington Wizards.

The ESPN report highlights that the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors, with the game being televised on NBC. This matchup is part of the opening week doubleheaders that ESPN will cover.