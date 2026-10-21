New Mexico AG Sues Epstein Advisors

The attorney general of New Mexico has filed a civil lawsuit against two advisors to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday (October 21), accuses attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn of facilitating and concealing Epstein's sex trafficking operation.

According to CNBC, the lawsuit alleges that Indyke and Kahn, who are co-executors of Epstein's estate, helped finance and hide the abuse of girls and young women. The suit seeks to prevent them from receiving any payments from Epstein's estate, which is valued at over $107 million.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez stated that "Jeffrey Epstein did not operate alone, and his death does not end the pursuit of accountability for the people who helped make his crimes possible." He emphasized that the lawsuit describes a network of people and financial arrangements that sustained and concealed the abuse.

The lawsuit also claims that Indyke and Kahn violated the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act and New Mexico's Racketeering Act. It comes after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York opened an investigation into the two men, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

At a press conference, Torrez was joined by survivors of Epstein's abuse, including Anouska De Georgiou, who stated, "Accountability cannot end with Epstein and Maxwell. It must extend to those who knowingly made their abuse possible."

Indyke and Kahn have denied the allegations. Their attorney, Daniel Weiner, told CNBC that the claims are "categorically false" and that they are confident they will prevail in court. Weiner criticized the attorney general's office for not seeking information from Indyke and Kahn before filing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit follows a class action settlement where Epstein's estate agreed to pay up to $35 million to victims, though it did not include any admission of misconduct by Indyke or Kahn.