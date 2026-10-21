Ohio Man Banned From Betting For Threatening MLB Manager
By iHeartRadio
October 21, 2026
Photo: JJ Gouin / iStock / Getty Images
An Ohio man, Blake Morgan, has been banned from sports betting in the state for allegedly threatening Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. The Ohio Casino Control Commission placed Morgan on its Involuntary Exclusion List today, blocking him from all gaming facilities and the legal betting market in Ohio. Morgan is accused of calling Major League Baseball's offices during last year's World Series and threatening Schneider during a 14-minute rant.
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio