Ohio Man Banned From Betting For Threatening MLB Manager

By iHeartRadio

October 21, 2026

Baseball with cash money. Major league strike, lockout and sports betting concept.
Photo: JJ Gouin / iStock / Getty Images

An Ohio man, Blake Morgan, has been banned from sports betting in the state for allegedly threatening Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. The Ohio Casino Control Commission placed Morgan on its Involuntary Exclusion List today, blocking him from all gaming facilities and the legal betting market in Ohio. Morgan is accused of calling Major League Baseball's offices during last year's World Series and threatening Schneider during a 14-minute rant.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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