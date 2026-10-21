Olivia And Noah Top Baby Names Of 2026

Olivia and Noah have once again claimed the top spots as America's most popular baby names in 2026, according to BabyCenter's latest rankings. Eliana has made a significant leap to become the second most popular name for girls, followed by Amelia. For boys, Liam and Oliver continue to hold strong in the top three, with Elias making a notable entrance into the top 10.

The BabyCenter report, which is based on names submitted by parents through its app, offers a real-time snapshot of naming trends. This differs from the annual rankings by the Social Security Administration, which are based on Social Security card applications. The report also highlights a trend towards longer names, with nearly one-third of the top names containing seven or more letters.

In addition to the top names, BabyCenter noted the influence of pop culture on naming trends. Names inspired by Greek mythology, Western-themed entertainment, and hockey-centered television shows are gaining popularity. Names like Atlas, Orion, and Perseus for boys, and Iris, Lydia, and Daphne for girls, have seen a surge in usage.

The report also indicates a growing preference for names starting with the letter "E" for girls and "J" for boys. Names such as Eliana, Elsie, and Evangeline have posted significant gains, reflecting parents' inclination towards melodic names with classic roots and modern appeal.

WSB Radio also reported that while some names have climbed the ranks, others have fallen out of favor. Names like Leah and Brooklyn for girls, and Christian and Ryan for boys, have seen a decline in popularity.

As trends continue to evolve, BabyCenter's data provides valuable insights into the names that are capturing the hearts of parents across the country.