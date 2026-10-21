PlaqueBoyMax Responds After White House Uses His Song In TikTok Video

"F*** you n***a," he wrote.



PlaqueBoyMax joins the growing crowd of artists who have called out the White House's social media team for using their music in videos. Since Trump was re-elected in 2024, his administration has made a habit of using artists' music in social media posts without permission. Notable acts like Katy Perry, JMSN, and Olivia Rodrigo have all condemned the White House for including their songs in its videos. SZA famously dragged the White House last December for rage-baiting artists.



"White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK," SZA replied. "Inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring 🫩



Ariana Grande became a target of the Trump Administration's social media team after she defended the transgender community last September. Sabrina Carpenter also condemned the White House after they tried to flip her viral clip on "Saturday Night Live" into a promotional video for Trump's ICE raids. In an X post she posted last year, Carpenter said their video was “evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

