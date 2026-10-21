PlaqueBoyMax Responds After White House Uses His Song In TikTok Video
By Tony M. Centeno
October 21, 2026
PlaqueBoyMax is telling the White House how he really feels after its social team used a song he produced for a TikTok video featuring President Donald Trump.
The video in question begins with a clip of a reporter asking the POTUS to comment on the recent attack on King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that killed at least 12 people. President Trump looked as if he didn't understand the question, so he shrugged it off and moved on. The White House used the moment to segue into a boastful montage of the President while UnoTheActivist's "Man of the Year" plays in the background. Max, who produced the song, had a strong reaction to the video.
"F*** you n***a," he wrote.
PlaqueBoyMax joins the growing crowd of artists who have called out the White House's social media team for using their music in videos. Since Trump was re-elected in 2024, his administration has made a habit of using artists' music in social media posts without permission. Notable acts like Katy Perry, JMSN, and Olivia Rodrigo have all condemned the White House for including their songs in its videos. SZA famously dragged the White House last December for rage-baiting artists.
"White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK," SZA replied. "Inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring
Ariana Grande became a target of the Trump Administration's social media team after she defended the transgender community last September. Sabrina Carpenter also condemned the White House after they tried to flip her viral clip on "Saturday Night Live" into a promotional video for Trump's ICE raids. In an X post she posted last year, Carpenter said their video was “evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”