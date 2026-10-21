Poll Shows Americans Wary Of AI's Impact On Society

By iHeartRadio

October 21, 2026

Artificial Intelligence Concept with Human Face and Digital Code Overlay
Photo: MR.Cole_Photographer / Moment / Getty Images

A recent poll conducted by ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos reveals that a majority of American adults are concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on society. The survey found that 57% of respondents believe AI is detrimental to society, while 73% see a high risk of AI leading to hacking into secure systems. Additionally, 65% of Americans fear that AI could result in significant job losses.

The poll also highlights that only one-third of Americans think AI will simplify everyday tasks, and just 20% believe it will increase productivity. The survey indicates that younger Americans are more likely to view AI negatively compared to older generations. According to ABC News, 65% of those under 30 see AI as harmful, compared to 53% of those 40 and older.

Political affiliations also influence perceptions of AI. While 63% of Democrats and 58% of independents view AI as bad for society, Republicans are more divided, with 51% seeing AI as beneficial. The poll further reveals that 66% of Americans oppose building new data centers, a sentiment that grows stronger when considering data centers in local communities.

The survey underscores a general distrust in both political parties to manage AI issues effectively. About half of the respondents do not trust either party to handle AI, with only 26% favoring Democrats and 19% favoring Republicans. President Donald Trump faces criticism for his handling of AI, with 67% disapproving of his approach, as reported by The Washington Post.

The poll, conducted from October 9 to 13, 2026, surveyed 2,545 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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