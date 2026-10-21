Pope Leo's Doctors Provide Update On His Condition After Lung Cancer Surgery

By iHeartRadio

October 21, 2026

VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE
Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP / Getty Images

Doctors for Pope Leo XIV have confirmed that no further treatment is necessary after his recent lung cancer surgery. According to a statement released by the Vatican on Wednesday (October 21), the tumor removed from the pope’s right lung during surgery on Tuesday (October 13) was identified as a lung adenocarcinoma, and the disease was found to be localized.

Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora said in their statement that “no further treatment is necessary” following a final oncological assessment. The statement was released after the completion of histopathology and molecular testing on the tissue removed during the procedure.

The tumor was discovered by chance during a routine scan, leading to the surgical removal of part of the pope’s right lung. The pope was discharged from the hospital on Saturday (October 17), less than a week after his operation, and quickly returned to his public duties, including leading prayers from his apartment window the following day.

In his second public address since the surgery, Pope Leo XIV expressed gratitude for the prayers and support he received, stating, “The first thing I would like to say is thank you! Thank you for the support of your prayers. Thanks be to God for His generosity. Let us all renew our trust in God’s goodness and mercy."

The Vatican emphasized that the pope’s recovery has been positive, and no additional cancer treatments are planned at this time.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices