RFK Jr. Calls For Regulated Peptide Marketplace

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is advocating for a regulated market for peptides, aiming to expand access to these drugs through a marketplace promoted on social media. During an appearance on Fox News Tuesday (October 20), Kennedy stated that the Trump administration is working to ensure that Americans have access to peptides that are safe and produced in inspected factories. He acknowledged that the peptides under consideration have not been approved by the FDA as safe or effective but emphasized that "Americans are going to be buying these anyway."

According to Reuters, the FDA is moving forward with plans to ease access to unproven peptide drugs popular among members of Kennedy's Make America Healthy Again movement. The FDA submitted an "Interim Access Policy" on peptides for review by the White House, which would allow the agency to exercise "enforcement discretion" on certain peptide drugs. This means the FDA could choose not to enforce current restrictions, providing assurance to specialty pharmacies eager to produce them.

The Ars Technica report highlights that FDA scientists have found these peptides lack sufficient study to establish safety and efficacy. Despite this, the proposal seeks to allow pharmacies to compound some popular peptides, including BPC-157, which is promoted for muscle building and injury healing.

The proposal has sparked controversy, with the Center for Science in the Public Interest urging the FDA to disregard recommendations from a committee that includes members with ties to peptide-related businesses. The committee had recommended lifting restrictions on certain peptides, despite FDA scientists' concerns.

The Morning Call notes that the peptide market has gained popularity among wellness influencers and is estimated to be worth $2 billion to $3 billion. The FDA's new policy could temporarily allow compounding pharmacies to produce certain peptides without fear of enforcement, pending a formal rulemaking process that could take years.