Rick Ross’ 21-Year-Old Son Allegedly Pistol-Whipped In Daytona Beach
By Tony M. Centeno
October 21, 2026
A man has been arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping Rick Ross and Tia Kemp's adult son.
According to a report NBC 6 Miami published on Tuesday, October 20, William Roberts III was recently accosted by a man named Don Roberts (no relation) while standing with a woman on a sidewalk near Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. The 21-year-old told Daytona Police the man pulled up in his vehicle and started yelling, "That's what we doin." Roberts III believes Roberts was referring to the female, who had a past romantic relationship with the suspect. Then Roberts got out of the car and pointed a gun at Roberts III.
"I don't care who your daddy is, I'll kill you right here," Roberts allegedly said.
That's when Roberts raised the gun at Roberts III and hit him on the right side of his head. Following the assault, Roberts III immediately fled the scene. The incident happened on October 11, but Roberts III didn't call police until the following day because he was scared. After filing a report, Roberts III provided officers with a name and a potential birthday. Roberts III picked Roberts out of a photo lineup.
Roberts turned himself into police on October 16. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Soon after the report was released, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram and offered to bail Roberts out of jail.
"I got him he will be out tomorrow I’m sending @drewfindling," Fif wrote. "This is a big misunderstanding that can easily be resolved."
Roberts III's mom, Tia Kemp, also chimed in after 50 Cent posted the suspect's mugshot. See what she said here.