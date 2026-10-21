Rick Ross’ 21-Year-Old Son Allegedly Pistol-Whipped In Daytona Beach

"I don't care who your daddy is, I'll kill you right here," Roberts allegedly said.



That's when Roberts raised the gun at Roberts III and hit him on the right side of his head. Following the assault, Roberts III immediately fled the scene. The incident happened on October 11, but Roberts III didn't call police until the following day because he was scared. After filing a report, Roberts III provided officers with a name and a potential birthday. Roberts III picked Roberts out of a photo lineup.



Roberts turned himself into police on October 16. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Soon after the report was released, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram and offered to bail Roberts out of jail.



"I got him he will be out tomorrow I’m sending @drewfindling," Fif wrote. "This is a big misunderstanding that can easily be resolved."

