RNC Injects $50 Million Into Midterm Campaigns

By iHeartRadio

October 21, 2026

US-VOTE-MIDTERM
Photo: ERIK S. LESSER / AFP / Getty Images

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is investing $50 million in the final weeks before Election Day to maintain control of Congress. According to The Hill, the RNC has transferred over $44 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) since mid-August, with the funds evenly split between the two. An additional $6 million is expected to be transferred before Election Day next month.

The NRCC, which raised $50 million in the third quarter, has a financial edge over its Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). According to the NRCC, it raised $28.5 million in September, including a $14 million transfer from the RNC, surpassing the DCCC by more than $2 million.

The RNC's financial advantage is bolstered by a Supreme Court ruling that loosened campaign spending restrictions, allowing for increased coordinated spending between party committees and candidates. Yahoo News reports that the RNC entered September with $126 million, supported by fundraising efforts led by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Despite the financial boost, polling indicates that Republicans face challenges in maintaining their majorities. According to The Hill's polling partner, Decision Desk HQ, Democrats lead Republicans on the congressional generic ballot, with Democrats having a 56 percent chance of winning the Senate majority and a 77 percent chance of winning the House majority.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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