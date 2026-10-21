Second Polling Firm Admits To Fake Numbers

Wedgewood Polling has admitted to fabricating data in surveys that were cited by major media outlets, claiming it was a "social experiment" to highlight the lack of scrutiny in the polling industry. The admission came after the polling aggregator FiftyPlusOne investigated Wedgewood's surveys and reached out for comment. Instead of responding privately, Wedgewood released a public statement on social media acknowledging the fake data.

The fabricated numbers were used in key Democratic primary races, including those for candidates like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Francesca Hong in Wisconsin. Some candidates, such as Mallory McMorrow, reported that the misleading polls harmed their campaigns and fundraising efforts. McMorrow noted that reporters repeatedly called for her to drop out of the race based on Wedgewood's data.

The polls were also referenced by aggregators like Political Polls and major outlets like The New York Times, which has since removed all Wedgewood polls from its database. The Times explained it had attempted to verify the firm's methods and identity but ultimately relied on false information provided by Wedgewood.

This incident follows a similar case in August when Media Strategies admitted to fabricating data to show far-left candidates leading in various races. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr warned that broadcasters airing fake data risk losing their licenses. Carr emphasized the need for greater scrutiny in polling practices, especially with the 2026 general election approaching in November.

Carr wrote on social media that broadcasters need to avoid "amplifying or airing" fake election polls. "Broadcasters are prohibited by the terms of their federal licenses from engaging in News Distortion or promoting Broadcast Hoaxes," Carr stated in a post on X.

Wedgewood's admission has led to media outlets and poll aggregators removing its surveys from their projections and adding editor's notes to past articles. The firm claimed the project was not intended to influence election outcomes but to demonstrate how easily fabricated data could enter mainstream political coverage. However, the fallout has been significant, with calls for federal investigations into the matter.