Trump Considers Turning Press Room Into Swimming Pool

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering converting the White House press briefing room back into an indoor swimming pool, a space originally built for President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933. According to multiple reports, Trump has discussed the idea with staffers, suggesting that the press be moved to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building instead.

The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, which currently occupies the space, was created during President Richard Nixon's tenure by covering the pool. Trump has reportedly shared images on Truth Social, contrasting the current briefing room with a "reimagined" version of the pool, labeled "Roosevelt Pool." Newser reports that former press secretary Karoline Leavitt was encouraged by Trump to make this her "last legacy."

The New York Times notes that this proposal aligns with Trump's broader efforts to distance the press from the White House. The idea of relocating journalists dates back to his first term. White House communications director Steven Cheung stated, "All options remain on the table, and we will make an announcement when appropriate."

The potential move has sparked discussions about press access and the symbolic nature of the press's proximity to the seat of U.S. executive power. The White House press corps currently works in a small office space adjoining the briefing room.