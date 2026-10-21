Trump Rallies In South Carolina For Darline Graham

President Donald Trump held a rally in Pendleton, South Carolina, on Wednesday (October 21), where he expressed strong support for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Darline Graham. Graham is running to fill the seat previously held by her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham. Trump praised Darline, stating that Lindsey respected her more than anyone else, even himself, as reported by WLOS.

During the rally, Trump criticized Graham's opponent, Democrat Annie Andrews, labeling her as a "fanatical transgender activist." This comment was part of his ongoing campaign rhetoric, which has included controversial remarks about Andrews, who is not transgender. Trump also mentioned that he encouraged Darline to run for the Senate seat, highlighting the decision as significant given the recent passing of her brother.

The event was marked by several interruptions from protesters, with Trump supporters allegedly attacking some demonstrators. Trump commented on the scuffles, comparing one supporter to former boxer Evander Holyfield, according to The Guardian.

Trump's rally in South Carolina is part of a series of campaign stops as he supports Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. He is scheduled to speak in Iowa tomorrow and in Florida on Friday.