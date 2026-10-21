Trump Rallies Support For GOP In North Carolina

By iHeartRadio

October 21, 2026

President Trump Holds Midterm Election Rally In North Carolina
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Greenville, North Carolina Tuesday, urging them to back Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. Speaking at Pitt-Greenville Airport, Trump criticized Democratic candidate and former Governor Roy Cooper, accusing him of being lenient on crime. Trump endorsed Republican Michael Whatley, praising his commitment to the state. Whatley is competing against Cooper for the Senate seat currently held by retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

During the rally, Trump promised $5,000 to every adult citizen if Republicans win control of both the House and Senate, a promise he has made before. He also tied the election results to pending lawsuits by Marines affected by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, stating that if Republicans win, the Department of Justice will settle all remaining claims. "If we don’t win, there’s no money," Trump said, as reported by the News & Observer.

Trump's visit to North Carolina is part of a series of rallies aimed at boosting Republican candidates. He criticized Cooper for releasing prisoners during the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision made under a legal settlement. Trump called Cooper "a super liberal fool" and questioned his mental acuity, a new line of attack from Republicans.

Despite Trump's support, Whatley is trailing in most polls against Cooper. Key national Republican groups have pulled ad funding from Whatley's campaign, investing in other candidates instead. The race is rated as "Likely Democrat" by NBC News.

Trump's rally was attended by around 1,500 people, according to pool reports. Protesters interrupted the event, and two were escorted out. Trump alleged the protesters were paid and insulted one of them.

Trump's visit came one day after Vice President JD Vance held a similar rally in Hendersonville. Trump plans to return to North Carolina before the election on November 3.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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