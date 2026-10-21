Trump To Host White House Roundtable On Cybercrime

President Donald Trump is set to host a roundtable at the White House today to address the growing threat of cybercrime. According to a White House official, Trump aims to combat foreign-based organized criminal organizations that exploit Americans online. The official stated, "President Trump is unleashing every available tool to stop foreign-based, organized criminal organizations that exploit Americans in cyberspace," as reported by NewsNation.

The administration is tackling a $50 billion threat to American families and businesses by disrupting networks and targeting transnational groups behind fraud schemes. Efforts include freezing stolen funds to return money to victims. The White House has seized over 500 fraudulent cryptocurrency investment websites and is working to shut down online impersonation scams.

The Homeland Security Task Force has restrained approximately $833 million in cryptocurrency tied to overseas scam centers. They have also identified and warned nearly 9,000 Americans who were actively being victimized, preventing an estimated $562 million in losses, according to ClickOrlando.

The roundtable will focus on addressing various cybercrimes, including ransomware attacks, phishing campaigns, sextortion schemes, and financial frauds. Seniors, children, and low-income families are disproportionately targeted by these crimes, losing their benefits and savings.

The event follows a March executive order in which Trump directed the Justice Department to prioritize the identification and prosecution of online scammers. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, FBI Director Kash Patel, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Todd Blanche are expected to attend.