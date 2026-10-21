Tyler Cameron & Fiancée Tate Madden Reveal Pregnancy In Emotional 'DWTS' Performance
By Sarah Tate
October 21, 2026
Dancing with the Stars featured an extra special performance this week after Tyler Cameron and his fiancée Tate Madden revealed they are expecting their first child together.
Tuesday (October 20) was Dedication Night on DWTS and Cameron dedicated his routine with pro partner Sharna Burgess to his late mom Andrea Cameron, who passed away in 2020, per Page Six. Set to Ed Sheeran's "Supermarket Flowers," the pair danced a contemporary routine that was also accompanied by a voiceover of Cameron sharing all the things he wished he could say to his mother, including that he is going to be a dad.
"You would have loved the woman I'm going to marry. All the things that made you special, I found in her," he said, as Madden joined him on the dance floor for the emotional performance. "She's going to be the most incredible mama, just like you — and we're going to have a baby."
Not only did the couple share they are expecting a baby, but they even had co-host Alfonso Ribeiro help them reveal that they are having a baby girl, complete with pink confetti raining down as Cameron expressed how it is a "gift" to "get to be a girl dad."
The reality star, who competed on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, and his now-fiancée started dating in 2024, going Instagram official in October of that year, and got engaged in August 2025.