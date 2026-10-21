Tyler Cameron & Fiancée Tate Madden Reveal Pregnancy In Emotional 'DWTS' Performance

Dancing with the Stars featured an extra special performance this week after Tyler Cameron and his fiancée Tate Madden revealed they are expecting their first child together.

Tuesday (October 20) was Dedication Night on DWTS and Cameron dedicated his routine with pro partner Sharna Burgess to his late mom Andrea Cameron, who passed away in 2020, per Page Six. Set to Ed Sheeran's "Supermarket Flowers," the pair danced a contemporary routine that was also accompanied by a voiceover of Cameron sharing all the things he wished he could say to his mother, including that he is going to be a dad.

"You would have loved the woman I'm going to marry. All the things that made you special, I found in her," he said, as Madden joined him on the dance floor for the emotional performance. "She's going to be the most incredible mama, just like you — and we're going to have a baby."