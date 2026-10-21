Watch: Ozzy Osbourne Recorded New Songs Before His Death For A 'Specific Reason'

Ozzy Osbourne's longtime producer Andrew Watt revealed they recorded unreleased songs together for a “specific reason.”

Watt opened up about the recordings during an appearance on the Rolling Stone Studio podcast on Saturday (Oct. 17), hinting that the material could eventually see the light of day.

“That’s all I can say," he admitted. "They’re hard for me to listen to. I haven’t listened to them.”

Asked whether there were plans to release the songs following Osbourne’s death in July 2025, Watt replied, “Kind of.”

The Grammy-winning producer worked on the Prince of Darkness’ final two albums, Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9. He also recalled spending time with Osbourne the night before the rocker’s final performance at Black Sabbath’s “Back to the Beginning” concert in July 2025.

“It’s hard to think about,” Watt revealed. “I miss him every day.”

Osbourne died two weeks after the farewell concert, at age 76, on July 22.