WSJ: Musk Ordered Ukraine Starlink Slowdown

A recent report by the Wall Street Journal claims that Elon Musk ordered a slowdown of the military-grade version of Starlink used by Ukraine, causing significant disruptions to Ukrainian military operations. The slowdown, which reportedly took place last week, capped the speeds at which Ukrainian hardware could connect to the satellite network, rendering some drones ineffective.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk discussed the decision with President Donald Trump both before and after implementing the slowdown. The report indicates that both Musk and Trump were upset with Ukraine for attacking Russian diesel refineries, which the president blamed for high energy prices.

The Kyiv Post reported that the restrictions, imposed on October 14, disrupted Ukrainian drone strikes and air defense operations. The cap affected drones moving at speeds of around 160 kilometers per hour or faster, grounding some Ukrainian strike and interceptor drones. Ukrainian forces had to investigate outages and activate backup communications.

Musk stated that any limits on Starlink's speed or usage are determined by the U.S. military and ultimately the president. However, President Trump denied responsibility for the restrictions, saying he did not believe either he or Musk was responsible for Ukraine losing access to the service.

The distinction between Starlink and Starshield is crucial. Starlink is SpaceX's commercial satellite internet service, while Starshield is a military-focused system controlled by the U.S. government. Both have become vital to Ukraine's wartime communications.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing the need to resolve the situation. The slowdown has added to the tensions between Ukraine and the Trump administration, as Kyiv seeks to maintain military support from Washington.