The mini film is just the latest jaw-dropping addition to the phenomenal rollout for her debut album. Before she dropped the trailer, Yung Miami previously shared black-and-white drawings of the features and asked fans to guess who they were. She also dropped a Goyard bag containing a USB with her album on it for her fans in Miami, New York City, and Atlanta to find. She plans to drop clues all week until three lucky fans discover it and become the first to hear the entire record.



Watch Dis will hold Yung Miami's biggest hit of her career, "Spend Dat," as well as its remixes featuring Kodak Black, Davido, Lil Baby, Vybz Kartel, and Shenseea. It also features her previously released singles "F U," "2008," and "Tea Time." Look out for Yung Miami's debut album this Friday, October 23.