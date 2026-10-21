Yung Miami Reveals All-Star Lineup For ‘Watch Dis’ In Cinematic Trailer

By Tony M. Centeno

October 21, 2026

Yung Miami
Photo: Press Photo

Yung Miami is the prime suspect in a brand-new trailer that reveals the all-star features for her upcoming debut album.

On Tuesday, October 21, the Miami native officially announced the collaborations on her anticipated Watch Dis album with cinematic visuals that give Miami Vice vibes. The clip begins in an interrogation room with Caresha surrounded by FBI agents who have been watching her for some time. After raiding her home and following her movements, the feds identify other "suspects" she's been working with, including Bryson Tiller, Trina, Summer Walker, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Kodak Black, Davido, Lil Baby, Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Travis Scott, Pleasure P, London On Da Track, G Herbo, and Quavo.

The mini film is just the latest jaw-dropping addition to the phenomenal rollout for her debut album. Before she dropped the trailer, Yung Miami previously shared black-and-white drawings of the features and asked fans to guess who they were. She also dropped a Goyard bag containing a USB with her album on it for her fans in Miami, New York City, and Atlanta to find. She plans to drop clues all week until three lucky fans discover it and become the first to hear the entire record.

Watch Dis will hold Yung Miami's biggest hit of her career, "Spend Dat," as well as its remixes featuring Kodak Black, Davido, Lil Baby, Vybz Kartel, and Shenseea. It also features her previously released singles "F U," "2008," and "Tea Time." Look out for Yung Miami's debut album this Friday, October 23.

Yung Miami
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