Zelensky Says U.S. Resumes Sharing Intel On Russian Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the United States has resumed sharing intelligence with Ukraine about Russian missile strikes. This development follows a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday (October 20). Zelensky expressed gratitude for the renewed early warnings, stating, "Now it works. It’s great," as reported by The Guardian.

The intelligence sharing, which had been suspended last week, is crucial for Ukraine to prepare for incoming missile attacks. Zelensky emphasized its importance for civilians, saying, "We can hear when ballistic [missiles] are coming," according to AP News.

Witkoff is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential peace negotiations. The meeting aims to create a pathway toward direct trilateral and broader multilateral negotiations, a U.S. official told Reuters. The talks in Oslo occurred amid strained U.S.-Ukraine relations, with former President Donald Trump criticizing Zelensky for not ending the war sooner.

Zelensky also mentioned a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where he discussed the restrictions on Starshield, a military-grade version of SpaceX's satellite internet service. These restrictions have hindered Ukraine's ability to launch mid-range drone strikes, as reported by The Washington Post.

The U.S. has faced criticism for its approach to the conflict, with the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, questioning the honesty of U.S. negotiators. Despite these challenges, Zelensky remains optimistic about the support from Europe and the renewed intelligence sharing from the U.S.