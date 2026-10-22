15 Charged In $2 Billion California Medical Fraud Case

Fifteen individuals, including medical professionals, have been charged in connection with an alleged $2 billion medical fraud ring in Southern California. The suspects are accused of making fraudulent claims to government and private health care programs to obtain more money. They allegedly billed the government for fake hospice care and are linked to a $1.6 billion sham rehab case, the largest of its kind on record.

Federal SWAT teams conducted a series of raids this morning to apprehend the suspects. Among those in custody is Doctor Hany Malek, a chiropractor accused of keeping an arsenal of weapons in his mansion in Tarzana. Malek and another doctor are accused of fraudulently billing Medicare for $134 million in unnecessary procedures that reportedly resulted in patient injuries. Investigators claim that patients were falsely diagnosed with arterial disease.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about fraud in the healthcare system, with authorities emphasizing the need for vigilance and stricter oversight to prevent such schemes.