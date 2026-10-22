Airbnb Sets New Rules To Limit Checkout Chores For Guests

Airbnb is introducing new limits on what chores hosts can require guests to do before checking out, aiming to make stays easier for travelers. The platform announced on Tuesday that, starting with reservations booked on or after November 20, 2026, hosts can no longer ask guests to perform time-consuming cleaning tasks such as stripping beds, washing and putting away dishes, or starting laundry before leaving.

In a post announcing the changes, the company said, "House rules help guests understand what hosts expect, but we’ve heard from our community that they can be confusing, onerous, and hard to manage." Instead, Airbnb will only allow reasonable requests, like asking guests to put used dishes in the sink, gather towels, or separate trash and recycling into indoor bins.

All house rules and requests must now be disclosed up front in the listing’s designated section when guests book a property. The new policy bars hosts from adding requirements later through messages, in-home signs, or in-person instructions. If a host’s requests do not follow Airbnb’s guidelines, the platform will flag the issue and offer guidance. Hosts can appeal if they disagree.

There are some exceptions for unique situations, such as properties in bear country where guests may be asked to put garbage in animal-proof containers, or areas with water restrictions where limits on shower time may be reasonable.

Hosts who continue to violate the new rules could face reduced listing visibility or other action by Airbnb. The changes come after repeated complaints from guests about lengthy checkout chore lists. Airbnb’s updated policy and details are available on the company’s website.