American Returns After Four Years In Russian Prison

Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired teacher from Michigan, has returned to the United States after spending more than four years in a Russian prison. His plane landed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on Wednesday night (October 21), marking the end of his lengthy ordeal. Hubbard was detained by Russian authorities in 2022, accused of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, a claim his family and attorneys have consistently denied.

According to KSAT News, Hubbard was sentenced in 2024 to nearly seven years in prison during closed court proceedings. The U.S. government, under President Joe Biden's administration, had designated him as wrongfully detained. His family expressed grave concerns for his safety and health throughout his imprisonment.

President Donald Trump played a pivotal role in securing Hubbard's release. During a recent call, he personally requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to free Hubbard. Trump stated that the U.S. did not have to exchange any prisoners for Hubbard's release, an unprecedented situation for Russia. "He is the happiest man around," Trump said, describing Hubbard as a "very high-quality, innocent man."

Hubbard's son, Joseph Coleman, expressed gratitude for the efforts made by both Trump and Putin. Coleman, a Greek Orthodox priest living in Cyprus, had written an emotional letter to Putin, pleading for his father's release. Coleman told NBC News that his father was not a mercenary and may have been targeted due to his American nationality.

Following his release, Hubbard thanked Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in St. Petersburg. Witkoff had met with Putin as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts surrounding the war in Ukraine. Hubbard is expected to visit the White House in the coming days.

Hubbard's return comes amid shifting relations between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv, as the Trump administration continues efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. His release follows the recent freeing of Marine veteran Robert Gilman in August.