Bears, Patriots Clash In Chicago On Thursday Night Football

Week seven of the NFL season kicks off with the Chicago Bears hosting the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are entering the game with a 4-2 record, setting the stage for an exciting matchup at Soldier Field. The game will be broadcast nationally on Prime Video, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit providing commentary, and Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines, according to the New England Patriots.

The Bears have won three of their last four games, including a 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. Quarterback Caleb Williams returned from injury to lead the team with 305 passing yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Patriots are on a three-game winning streak, highlighted by a 26-19 win against the New York Jets. Quarterback Drake Maye has been instrumental in their success, throwing 10 touchdown passes over the past three weeks, as reported by NFL.com.

Historically, the Patriots have dominated the Bears, holding an 11-4 record in regular-season matchups. They have won four straight games in Chicago, making this a challenging contest for the home team. The Patriots' defense, known for leading the NFL in takeaways since last season, will be a formidable opponent for the Bears' offense.

The game marks the 17th meeting between these two teams, including their encounter in Super Bowl XX, where the Bears claimed a decisive victory. Fans can tune in to the game on various platforms, including local broadcasts in Boston and Manchester, and listen to live commentary on 98.5 The Sports Hub, as detailed by the Patriots' official site.