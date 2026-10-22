Bears To Honor Late Legend Tonight

The Chicago Bears will honor their late legend, Mike Ditka, during their first home game since his passing earlier this month. The Bears will face the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on Thursday (October 22) and plan several tributes to the Hall of Fame tight end and Super Bowl-winning head coach.

The team will hold a moment of silence and show a video tribute on the video boards before the game, as reported by Yahoo Sports. Fans attending the game will receive fake mustaches, and the first 10,000 fans will also get a Bears knit headband inspired by Ditka's iconic sideline sweater vest. The Bears will also unveil an on-field stencil dedicated to Ditka, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame is constructing a display in his honor at Soldier Field's south courtyard.

Ditka, who passed away at age 86, was a key figure in the Bears' history. He played for the team from 1961 to 1966 and coached them from 1982 to 1992, leading them to their only Super Bowl victory in 1985 against the Patriots. The Bears will wear No. 89 patches on their jerseys for the rest of the season to honor Ditka's legacy, according to NBC Chicago.

The game will also feature a matchup between two of the NFL's top young quarterbacks, Caleb Williams of the Bears and Drake Maye of the Patriots. Both teams enter the game with a 4-2 record, and the Bears are coming off a victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots have won three consecutive games, as noted by ABC7 Chicago.