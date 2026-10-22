Ben Folds Five Announce First Tour Since 2013: See The Dates

Ben Folds Five are getting back together on the road for their first tour in 13 years.

The trio, comprised of Ben Folds, Robert Sledge and Darren Jessee, announced nine shows for April 2027.

The outing kicks off April 12 in Knoxville, Tennessee, before taking the band through Florida and Texas and wrapping up April 24 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Folds formed the rock group with Sledge and Jessee in North Carolina in 1993. Earlier this year, the "Brick" hitmakers revisited their beginnings by releasing a previously shelved version of their debut album to mark its 30th anniversary.

Here are the 2027 tour dates: