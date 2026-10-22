Calley Means Resigns As Top RFK Jr. Advisor

Calley Means, a senior adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has resigned from the Trump administration. Means, a prominent advocate for the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement, announced his departure on Thursday (October 22) but did not specify a reason. He expressed "tremendous respect" for both President Donald Trump and Kennedy, describing them as "historic figures" committed to challenging a "corrupt DC bureaucracy," as reported by NBC News.

Means joined the White House early last year as a special government employee and later became a full-time senior adviser to the Health and Human Services Department. His resignation comes amid frustrations over the slow progress on MAHA priorities, including the lack of a federal definition for ultraprocessed foods, which was a key focus for Means. A source familiar with his decision noted that the administration's actions, such as supporting the pesticide industry, have overshadowed MAHA's achievements, according to Politico.

Means' departure occurs less than two weeks before the midterm elections, with some MAHA supporters expressing dissatisfaction with the administration's progress on food and pesticide regulations. The White House thanked Means for his contributions, stating he had done a "fantastic job" for the movement.

During his tenure, Means helped achieve several MAHA goals, including restricting soda purchases through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and urging food companies to phase out certain dyes. However, the administration's support for increasing glyphosate production and other actions have led to disillusionment among MAHA supporters.

Means' resignation highlights ongoing tensions within the movement, as some supporters feel that special interests have hindered MAHA's agenda. Despite these challenges, Means remains optimistic about the movement's future, stating that it is "just getting started."