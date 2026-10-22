CBS Names JJ Watt As Permanent NFL Lead Analyst

CBS Sports has officially named JJ Watt as its permanent lead NFL analyst, replacing Tony Romo. Watt's promotion follows Romo's departure from the network after a DUI arrest in Wisconsin. Watt will join play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on the network's top broadcast team, including during Super Bowl LXII in 2028 in Atlanta, as reported by Fox News.

Watt, a former Houston Texans defensive lineman, began his broadcasting career with CBS in 2023 as a studio analyst on "The NFL Today." He transitioned to calling games in 2025 alongside Ian Eagle before being promoted to the top analyst role this season. CBS Sports Chairman David Berson praised Watt's growth, stating, "He’s insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate," according to Twasl News.

Watt expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special," as noted by USA Today. He added, "I love this job and can’t wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!"

Romo, who had been CBS's lead analyst since 2017, was placed on leave following his arrest on July 23 and later parted ways with the network on October 2. CBS's decision to promote Watt over other potential candidates like Greg Olsen and Troy Aikman provides stability for the network as it continues its NFL coverage.