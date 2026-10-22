'Clavicular' Brings Dog To Massachusetts Court For Arraignment Hearing On Rape Charge

The arraignment of “looksmaxxing” influencer Braden Peters, known online as Clavicular, drew attention in Massachusetts on Thursday (October 22) as he arrived at Orleans District Court with a barking dog before pleading not guilty to rape and related charges.

Peters, 20, faces one count each of rape, drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old, stemming from an alleged incident in May 2025 at his family’s home in Chatham, Massachusetts. The alleged victim, Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, told police Peters invited her to participate in a livestream, provided her with alcohol, and then allegedly raped her.

Mendoza, who was 17 at the time of the of the alleged rape, is an online influencer known as Alorah or Alorah Ziva.

Court documents state the Mendoza said she took a rideshare to Peters’ family home, was greeted by his family, and participated in a livestream where she drank vodka. She told police that after the livestream ended, Peters assaulted her while she was intoxicated and again while she was asleep.

Peters' lawyers have denied the allegations, stating through a court filing that Peters and the accuser had both professional and personal contact for almost a year before the alleged incident. The filing included text messages and a letter from the accuser expressing loyalty to Peters. In a statement, attorney David Meier said, "At no time did the complainant report anything to the police — or to anyone — because there was nothing to report." Peters’ legal team also filed a motion to dismiss, arguing there is insufficient evidence.

Earlier this month, Mendoza dropped the sexual assault claim from her civil lawsuit, a move her lawyer said was meant to avoid interfering with the criminal case.

Peters, who lives in Miami and Los Angeles, is known for promoting the “looksmaxxing” trend on social media, which is dedicated to maximizing ones physical attractiveness. He faces additional legal issues, including a no-contest plea in May to unlawfully discharging a firearm in Florida, resulting in probation and community service.

Peters, who did not answer reporters’ questions as his dog barked outside the courthouse, posted $10,000 bail and was ordered to surrender his passport and avoid contact or social media posts about the accuser.

The judge warned Peters that any further arrests would result in bail revocation. Peters is scheduled to return to Orleans District Court for a probable cause hearing on November 23.