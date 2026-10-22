Dame Dash’s Life Rights Sold For Six Figures At Auction
By Tony M. Centeno
October 22, 2026
Dame Dash's life rights have been sold at auction for over half a million dollars
According to a report Complex published on Wednesday, October 21, Everlasting Films, LLC, was the highest bidder for exclusive rights to the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder's life story and “an unreleased, in-development documentary/film project.” The film company, which is the same participant who placed a $37,000 "stalking horse" bid weeks before the auction on October 1, will also own “100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia" that can be used to create films, documentaries, and/or books.
Traci K. Stevenson, the trustee overseeing Dash's bankruptcy case, told a Florida court the auction was complete. However, if Everlasting Films doesn't close the deal by the deadline, the runner-up, Doug Peters, will claim the rights for $500,000. All profits will go directly toward satisfying Dash's debts. The music executive filed for bankruptcy in September 2025 after reporting $4,350 in assets while facing $25 million in debts. To pay down his debts, Stevenson filed court documents in August to auction off Dash's life rights after he declined to include them in his assets.
“[T]he monetization of an individual's name, image, and likeness has become a well-established and actively regulated commercial market,” Stevenson wrote in her motion. “That market confirms that rights of this character -- a person's name, image, likeness, persona, and life narrative -- are recognized as commercially valuable, transferable property, further supporting the Trustee's business judgment that the Property is a marketable Estate asset appropriate for sale.”
The auction was approved a month later. See what The Breakfast Club has to say below.