Dame Dash’s Life Rights Sold For Six Figures At Auction

Traci K. Stevenson, the trustee overseeing Dash's bankruptcy case, told a Florida court the auction was complete. However, if Everlasting Films doesn't close the deal by the deadline, the runner-up, Doug Peters, will claim the rights for $500,000. All profits will go directly toward satisfying Dash's debts. The music executive filed for bankruptcy in September 2025 after reporting $4,350 in assets while facing $25 million in debts. To pay down his debts, Stevenson filed court documents in August to auction off Dash's life rights after he declined to include them in his assets.



“[T]he monetization of an individual's name, image, and likeness has become a well-established and actively regulated commercial market,” Stevenson wrote in her motion. “That market confirms that rights of this character -- a person's name, image, likeness, persona, and life narrative -- are recognized as commercially valuable, transferable property, further supporting the Trustee's business judgment that the Property is a marketable Estate asset appropriate for sale.”



The auction was approved a month later. See what The Breakfast Club has to say below.

