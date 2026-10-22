Diddy’s Rep Responds After Artist Reportedly Moved To General Population

"If this information is accurate, we're pleased to hear that Sean has returned to general population," Diddy's rep, Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement. "His safety and well-being are always important to us, but we have no specific reason to believe he is at risk. We hope he can continue serving his time safely and without unnecessary disruption."



Combs was transferred after being written up several times since he began his 50-month sentence at Fort Dix last year. He was thrown in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) twice over the past few months for fighting and allegedly racked up other violations at the prison. The explosive report about his lifestyle behind bars didn't help his case either.



Rojas previously said Combs lost 41 days of good-time credit and 400 days of commissary privileges. The commissary privileges allow him to get foods that inmates don't have access to, and the credits can reduce an inmate's sentence. Combs' release date has changed several times over the past several months. He was originally set to be released in May 2028, but he used credits to get it reduced to January 21, 2028. His release date was recently pushed back to March 2, 2028.