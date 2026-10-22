Diddy’s Rep Responds After Artist Reportedly Moved To General Population
By Tony M. Centeno
October 22, 2026
Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly moved to general population at his new home inside FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania after being transferred from FCI Fort Dix.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, October 21, the incarcerated artist was removed from solitary confinement at Fort Dix last week following his alleged issues with fellow inmates and other offenses. Union secretary for the Bureau of Prisons' employees, Jose Rojas, confirmed that Combs is now among the 1,000 inmates in general population at Allenwood. Prison security will have a better time watching over Combs at the Pennsylvania low-security prison than at Fort Dix, which has a population of 4,000.
"If this information is accurate, we're pleased to hear that Sean has returned to general population," Diddy's rep, Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement. "His safety and well-being are always important to us, but we have no specific reason to believe he is at risk. We hope he can continue serving his time safely and without unnecessary disruption."
Combs was transferred after being written up several times since he began his 50-month sentence at Fort Dix last year. He was thrown in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) twice over the past few months for fighting and allegedly racked up other violations at the prison. The explosive report about his lifestyle behind bars didn't help his case either.
Rojas previously said Combs lost 41 days of good-time credit and 400 days of commissary privileges. The commissary privileges allow him to get foods that inmates don't have access to, and the credits can reduce an inmate's sentence. Combs' release date has changed several times over the past several months. He was originally set to be released in May 2028, but he used credits to get it reduced to January 21, 2028. His release date was recently pushed back to March 2, 2028.