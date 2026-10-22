Dove Cameron Announces Debut Album 'FINAL GIRL' & Teases 'Special Gift' For Fans

Dove Cameron's long-awaited debut album is officially on the way — and coming sooner than you might think.

On Wednesday (October 21), the "Boyfriend" singer surprised fans by announcing on social media that her debut studio album FINAL GIRL is dropping next month. She also teased a "special gift" in the form of her brand new single "do the math," which releases on Friday (October 23).

In addition to revealing her latest project, Cameron also shared the album artwork, a moody shot of the singer, wearing a blue shirt, gray skirt and platform heels, sitting on a bench in front of a blood red background surrounded by five other versions of herself all dressed in black.