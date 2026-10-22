Dove Cameron Announces Debut Album 'FINAL GIRL' & Teases 'Special Gift' For Fans
By Sarah Tate
October 22, 2026
Dove Cameron's long-awaited debut album is officially on the way — and coming sooner than you might think.
On Wednesday (October 21), the "Boyfriend" singer surprised fans by announcing on social media that her debut studio album FINAL GIRL is dropping next month. She also teased a "special gift" in the form of her brand new single "do the math," which releases on Friday (October 23).
In addition to revealing her latest project, Cameron also shared the album artwork, a moody shot of the singer, wearing a blue shirt, gray skirt and platform heels, sitting on a bench in front of a blood red background surrounded by five other versions of herself all dressed in black.
"surprise !! my debut album 'FINAL GIRL' will officially be yours on 11/6, with my second album single 'do the math' out 10/23 as a special gift," she wrote on Instagram. "this record means the world to me and i can't wait for you to hear it. available for pre order now."
Cameron's announcement comes nearly one month after she and Måneskin rocker Damiano David tied the knot in two Italian ceremonies. Earlier this month, she shared new photos from the first time they said "I do" during their civil ceremony on September 24, the three-year anniversary of their first official date.
FINAL GIRL drops November 6.