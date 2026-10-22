In the candid memoir, Dane talks about everything from his addiction and divorce to the symptoms that led him to discover he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called “ALS” or “Lou Gehrig’s disease.” The Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star died on February 19, 2026, at age 53. Now his final words to fans and family are coming out in My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, which hits shelves November 3.

The ALS Symptom Eric Dane Brushed Off

According to an excerpt published by People, Dane’s first sign that something was wrong came on January 7, 2024. He was eating sushi with his kids when he suddenly couldn’t work his chopsticks with his right hand, and his fingers went numb.At first, he wrote it off as a nerve issue. About three weeks later, though, the problem came back, and it was worse.

That started a frustrating nine-month search for answers. A neurologist at UCSF finally diagnosed him with ALS. Dane wrote that he called his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, from his car to tell her the news: “It’s what we feared.”

The memoir doesn’t shy away from how quickly the disease took hold.

During a 2024 family trip to Antigua, Dane realized in the water that he could no longer swim. His younger daughter, Georgia, and one of her friends helped get him out. Afterward, he called Gayheart and told her, “I can’t swim, Rebecca… I can’t swim.”

By December 2025, he could no longer lift his arms to hug his older daughter, Billie, after her performance in The Nutcracker, breaking a tradition the two had shared for years. Even so, Dane described the moment as “incredibly beautiful.”

A Book Written for His Daughters

Dane chose to finish the memoir after his diagnosis so that Billie and Georgia, along with his fans, would have it. Published by Penguin Random House through Maria Shriver’s imprint, The Open Field, the book is organized as a series of “days.” Some are “future days” written for his daughters to read and carry forward.

His advice to them is simple: “Never give up.”

Dane went public with his ALS diagnosis in April 2025. He also recorded a final interview for Netflix’s Famous Last Words in November 2025, which was released the day after he died.

What Are the Early Signs of ALS?

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks the nerve cells controlling voluntary muscles. There is no cure. Early symptoms are often subtle and easy to dismiss, which is part of why Dane’s story has resonated with so many readers. Anyone with ongoing, unexplained muscle weakness should see a doctor . A neurologist is usually needed to make an ALS diagnosis.

Common early signs include: