Evangeline Lilly Reveals Why She 'Always Hated Being Famous'

Evangeline Lilly is enjoying a quieter life after leaving the glamorous world of Hollywood behind.

In an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network published on Monday (October 19), the Lost actress, 47, opened up about her decision to step back from acting to find peace away from spotlight of fame, per People.

"I'd much prefer a quieter position. I've always hated being famous," she said. "I never made any secrets about that. I've always said being famous is the cost of the wealth that you can get as an actor. Like that's what you pay for — the wealth."

The Ant-Man star explained that she has been retired from acting for six years, sharing that she officially stepped away in 2020 but she didn't publicly announce her decision until 2024. Despite what was ultimately the the right decision for her, Lilly detailed her conflicting feelings about walking away amid a successful career.

"When you're successful at something, it feels really good when the world says, 'We love you! You're amazing! Like, this is a wonderful feeling," she said. "How do you walk away from that? And I've moments of ... gripping fear of like, 'What am I doing?' But, ultimately, the decision was one that was made in great conviction."

Earlier this year, Lilly shared a health update on the "brain damage" she suffered in May 2025 after falling "face first" into a boulder on the beach, noting that doctors are working to address the effects after brain scans showed decreased function as a result of the traumatic brain injury.