Feds Charge Virginia Democrat With Racketeering, Money Laundering

Federal authorities have charged Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas with racketeering and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a cannabis business she co-owns. According to NBC News, Lucas, a prominent Democrat and critic of President Trump, surrendered to authorities on Thursday (October 22). She also faces charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The indictment alleges that Lucas, along with six others, including her daughters, used various business entities to disguise proceeds from illegal marijuana distribution. The Justice Department claims Lucas used her political position to protect the enterprise from scrutiny and influence legislation for financial gain, CNN reports.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that Lucas orchestrated a scheme worth an estimated $4.5 million, abusing her position as Chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. The charges include racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess marijuana, and conspiracy to launder money, as reported by DC News Now.

In a statement, Lucas expressed her determination to fight back, referencing her experiences growing up under Jim Crow laws. She has been a long-time advocate for marijuana legalization in Virginia, where recreational sales are set to begin in July 2027.

The investigation into Lucas began during the Biden administration, and earlier this year, FBI agents executed search warrants on her marijuana shops. The indictment alleges that Lucas failed to report her interest in a shell company used to gain a marijuana license.

Lucas, who was elected to the Virginia State Senate in 1991, is not up for re-election this year. The case is part of a broader pattern of controversial charges brought by the Justice Department against political figures close to election times.