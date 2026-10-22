How Demi Lovato Has 'Found My Home' In Husband Jutes

Demi Lovato has found peace by her husband's side.

On a recent episode of Kerry Washington's Street You Grew Up On podcast, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared how her husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes has brought a sense of "serenity" into her life, per People. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May.

While explaining how she has navigated her struggles with addiction and mental health, Lovato said that Lutes has had a positive impact on her life.

"I've also found my partner," Lovato said. "It's such a gift. He's brought so much joy into my life."

However, she also stressed that she would not be where she is today in her mental health journey without putting in the hard work herself, which in turn has also allowed her to enjoy the life she has built with her husband.

"I wouldn't have gotten to this place had I not put in the work first," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to appreciate the gift of having the love of my life come into the picture had I still been wrapped up in some of the issues that I had had in the past."

The musician continued, "But I think he brought so much peace and joy and serenity into my life. I'm just so — I do feel like I've found my home in him."

Lovato and Jutes, who met while working on her 2022 album Holy Fvck, tied the knot on May 25, 2025, in a "pure magic" ceremony in California. In August, Lovato reflected on their first year of marriage and what she has learned to keep their connection strong.