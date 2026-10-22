Kamala Harris Hits Campaign Trail Ahead Of Midterms

Kamala Harris has returned to the campaign trail, launching a multi-state push for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. On Wednesday (October 21), Harris was in Las Vegas, campaigning alongside Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in his race against Republican Governor Joe Lombardo. Harris also addressed casino and hospitality workers at a Culinary Union event, as reported by KTNV.

Harris's campaign efforts will take her to several states, including Mississippi, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Georgia, over the coming days. Her schedule, shared by her office, indicates a focus on supporting Democratic candidates in key races. According to Great Bend Post, Harris will be in Mississippi on Thursday (October 22) with Scott Colom, who is vying to become the state's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction.

In New Hampshire, Harris will campaign with Senate nominee Chris Pappas on October 24 and participate in discussions on reproductive care and abortion rights. She will then head to Wisconsin to join gubernatorial nominee David Crowley on October 26. Harris's campaign swing will conclude with a three-day visit to Georgia starting October 28, where she will campaign with Sen. Jon Ossoff and attend voter protection events.

Harris's return to the campaign trail has fueled speculation about her potential candidacy in the 2028 presidential race. While she has not announced her intentions, several polls show her as a leading contender among potential Democratic candidates. Harris previously ran for president in 2024 but lost the general election to President Donald Trump.

During her Las Vegas visit, Harris criticized the Trump administration, calling it "the most corrupt, callous, and incompetent presidential administration we have ever witnessed," as reported by 8 News Now. She emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections, stating, "It’s going to be tight. It will not be easy, but we don’t want to have any regrets on the 14th day about what we could have done these 13 days."