Kevin Gates Ordered To Pay Over $1 Million From Music Profits To His Ex-Wife

Dreka will be paid from profits from Gates' music sales, which will be stored in a Morgan Stanley account. Record label Bread Winner Alumni's CFO, Robert Bracy, will oversee the account alongside certified public accountant William Duerksen, who was added as an authorized individual. The latest update marks the conclusion of Kevin and Dreka's dramatic divorce battle.



The couple was together for nine years before Dreka filed for divorce in 2025. She alleged her longtime husband ruined their family's dynamic after he stopped paying for their family's basic needs and property taxes on their Mississippi farm. The couple shares two children, Islah (12) and Khaza (11). In addition to child and spousal support, Dreka also filed for joint legal and physical custody of the kids.



Meanwhile, Gates alleged that the couple wasn't legally married. He also accused Dreka and her family of stealing from him during their marriage. Dreka's attorneys called the allegations "completely false and fabricated."



Kevin and Dreka's relationship issues went public after Kevin became romantically involved with influencer Brittany Renner. In an interview with Real 92.3's Bootleg Kev, Renner claimed she and Kevin were married and divorced within a span of 52 days. Dreka formally filed for divorce on July 10, 2025, which is over a month after Kevin and Brittany's relationship ended.

