Kid Cudi To Star In Jean-Michel Basquiat Biopic He Wrote & Directed Himself

"I wanted to tease what we been cooking a bit," he continued. "This one im so proud of and excited about. To write a film about someone who existed was a challenge, but it was a welcomed one. A lot of research, books, talks with people that knew him. This film will be a love letter to Jean, the 80s and NY city. Jean has inspired me all through out my career, and it will be the biggest honor to tell his story in a way we haven't seen before."



Kid Cudi already made a solid name for himself in Hollywood before he began working on his latest film. He's starred in a few major movies, including Ti West’s X, Pearl, and MaXXXine. He's also appeared as himself in popular films like Bill & Ted Face the Music and House Party, as well as series like Paramount+'s "Knuckles" and HBO's "How to Make It in America." He's also set to make his directorial debut with the film Doe and will direct the upcoming horror thriller Wrong Number starring himself and Barbie Ferreira.



Kid Cudi's Jean does not have a release date yet.