LA HBCU Xavier University To Open Medical School

A new chapter in medical education is set to begin as Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana, prepares to open the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine in August 2027. This institution will become the fifth historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the United States to have a medical school. The college recently received preliminary accreditation, allowing it to start accepting applications for its inaugural class of 50 students.

The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine is a collaboration between Xavier University and Ochsner Health, the largest healthcare provider in the state. The school aims to address healthcare gaps in Louisiana, particularly in underserved communities. Dr. Leonardo Seoane, the founding dean, emphasized the importance of training culturally aware physicians who understand the communities they will serve. "By having an HBCU, being partnered with and informed by our community, training Black and brown physicians that we know will go back into those communities, it is critical for our doctors to understand the communities they’ll be practicing in," Seoane said, as reported by Verite News.

The college will be located in Benson Tower, within New Orleans' BioDistrict, a hub for economic and scientific development. The school is projected to contribute $152 million to Louisiana's economy by 2040, according to a press release from the university. The curriculum will emphasize case studies and hands-on learning, with courses like "The Good Clinician," which focuses on cultural awareness and community care.

Xavier University President Reynold Verret highlighted the school's mission to expand opportunities for aspiring physicians and improve healthcare outcomes. "We are not simply opening the doors of a new medical school; we are expanding who will have the opportunity to become a physician, strengthening the communities those physicians will serve and helping to shape the future of healthcare for generations to come," Verret said, as noted by Ochsner Health.

Applications for the college will be available through the American Medical College Application Service (AMCAS) soon, and the administration expects the class spots to be filled by May. The school will provide additional credit to Xavier students during the application process.