LeBron's Philly Debut Headlines NBA Slate

LeBron James is set to make his home debut as a Philadelphia 76er tonight, leading the team against his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. This marks James' first home game with the Sixers, who are aiming for a second consecutive win after defeating the defending champion New York Knicks in their season opener.

In the second game of the NBA's two-game schedule, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will begin their season on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are coming off a strong opening night victory over the San Antonio Spurs.