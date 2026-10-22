Legendary NHL Forward Ron Duguay Dies At 69

Legendary New York Rangers forward Ron Duguay has died at the age of 69 after a battle with Stage Four colon cancer. The Rangers announced his passing on Thursday (October 22), noting his significant impact on the team and fans. Duguay was known for his flowing hair, charisma, and skill on the ice, making him a fan favorite during his time with the Rangers.

Duguay's cancer diagnosis was revealed in February, and his condition worsened in recent weeks, according to his daughter, Shay Thomas, who shared updates on Instagram. His girlfriend, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, also shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, expressing peace in knowing Duguay is "with Jesus now."

Duguay was drafted by the Rangers in 1977 and played for them in two stints, helping the team reach the 1979 Stanley Cup Final. He also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Los Angeles Kings during his 12-year NHL career. In total, he scored 274 goals and 346 assists in 860 games, with 164 goals and 176 assists for the Rangers alone, as reported by Newsday.

After retiring from professional hockey, Duguay worked as a television analyst for the Rangers and coached the minor league Jacksonville Barracudas. He is survived by his daughters, Shay Thomas and Amber Stavros, his son, Noah Duguay, and five grandchildren.

The Rangers, in a statement, called him "one of the most popular players in franchise history," and noted that his "signature skating style" captivated fans at Madison Square Garden. ABC News reported that Duguay's cancer had spread to his appendix and gallbladder.