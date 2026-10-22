Man Thanks 50 Cent After Posting Bail For Allegedly Pistol-Whipping Rick Ross' Son

"I'm out and I'm innocent," he continues. "The Lord know I'm innocent. 50, I appreciate everything you done for me and believing in my innocence. Much love."



"I had a strong feeling this brother was innocent," 50 Cent responded in his caption. "👀who snitching. 😆 LOL STREET FIGHTER IN THEATERS NOW #1 check me out. @50centaction."



William Roberts III told police he was accosted by Don Roberts (no relation) on October 11 while talking to a woman on the sidewalk near Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. Ross' son told Daytona Police the man pulled up in his vehicle and yelled, "That's what we doin'." Roberts III believes Roberts referred to the female, who had a past romantic relationship with the suspect. Roberts allegedly got out of the car and pointed a gun at Roberts III.



"I don't care who your daddy is, I'll kill you right here," Roberts allegedly said before raising the gun at Roberts III and hitting him on the right side of his head. Following the assault, Roberts III immediately fled the scene. When he filed the report a day later, Roberts III gave officers a name and a potential birthday. Police were able to track down Roberts and issue an arrest warrant. Following Roberts' arrest, Fif offered to bail him out.



"I got him he will be out tomorrow I’m sending @drewfindling," Fif wrote. "This is a big misunderstanding that can easily be resolved."



As of this report, neither Ross nor his son have publicly commented on the situation.