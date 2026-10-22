Miley Shaves Fan's Head In Special Backstage Moment At Hollywood Bowl Show

Miley shared a special moment with a fan backstage at her Hollywood Bowl show that resulted in the singer shaving the fan's head.

The Bass Persuades singer, 33, recently took over the Hollywood Bowl for a two-night residency and and while the concerts included some sentimental moments spent honoring her late godmother Dolly Parton, it also brought about an unforgettable experience for one fan going through a difficult health journey, per People.

TikTok user Cash Jacobs recently shared a video expressing her hope that Miley could shave her head amid her battle with stage 3 breast cancer, a wish that came to fruition when the singer flew her out to Los Angeles for her second Hollywood Bowl show. Jacobs shared a video of the special moment meeting Miley after the show, where Jacobs said she "took the time to meet me after and help me through one of the scariest and most intimate moments of my life."

In the video, Miley offered Jacobs some kind words of comfort and strength as she did in fact help shave her head.

"You can be soft and strong at the same time. You're going to brave the storm," she said. "Thank you to the universe for bringing us together and celebrating our connection and what music does for the world."

Miley also hyped up Jacobs and praised the new look.

"You got cute ears, you got a good-shaped head. You've got a gorg face," she said, before getting serious as she shared how honored she was to help Jacobs in her journey. "Thank you for asking me to do this. I am honored to be the one that you asked to share this moment with and thank you."