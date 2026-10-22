New Jersey Mandates Gambling Addiction Warnings

New Jersey has become the first state to require gambling operators to use data-driven warnings to identify potential gambling addiction. Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced the new regulations on Wednesday (October 21), targeting online gambling and sports betting. These rules mandate operators to monitor customers for specific criteria, such as depositing more than $10,000 within 24 hours or repeatedly visiting a gambling self-exclusion page without signing up, according to SBC Americas.

Operators must review flagged accounts and follow a three-phase intervention process that includes email warnings, educational videos, and direct contact with at-risk gamblers. Accounts could be suspended or closed if customers cannot be reached or are determined to have a gambling problem. Mary Jo Flaherty, the Division of Gaming Enforcement's interim director, emphasized that the regulations are designed to ensure early intervention and support, tailored to individual needs.

The regulations also require every operator to appoint a responsible gambling lead to oversee these efforts. The Jersey Vindicator reports that these initiatives reflect the state's commitment to responsible gaming through practical, proven methods. Jamie McKelvey, the Division of Gaming Enforcement's responsible gaming coordinator, noted that a triggered review doesn't automatically mean a person has a gambling problem, but it requires the operator to evaluate the customer's gambling activity and behavioral indicators.

The state has also partnered with RecoverMe, a cognitive behavioral therapy app, to provide free resources for managing gambling activities. This app is available to anyone located in New Jersey.

New Jersey's regulations are part of broader efforts to regulate gambling, including a legal battle with prediction market Kalshi. The state has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case, arguing that prediction markets must be subject to state gambling laws. Gov. Mikie Sherrill stated that New Jersey continues to lead the way in developing data-driven best practices for internet gaming and online sports wagering, as reported by Casino.org.