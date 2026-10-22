NYC Council Votes To Ban Central Park Carriage Horses

The New York City Council has voted 40-7 to ban horse-drawn carriages, a tradition in Central Park since 1858. The legislation, known as Romanch's Law, is set to phase out the industry by June 1, 2028, and is named after Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist who died in a carriage accident last year. The bill now awaits the mayor's signature, but it passed with a veto-proof majority, according to 6abc.

Supporters, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin, argue that horse-drawn carriages no longer belong in the busy streets of New York City, which attract millions of visitors annually. "We can honor our city's traditions while recognizing when it's time to move forward in the interest of public safety," Menin said.

However, the ban is expected to face legal challenges. The Transport Workers Union (TWU) International, representing carriage drivers, plans to file a lawsuit, claiming the bill is unconstitutional and harmful to workers. John Samuelsen, TWU International President, criticized the measure, stating, "It offers nothing concrete for blue-collar drivers and carriage owners who will be financially crushed."

The city is tasked with developing a transition plan to help the approximately 150 carriage drivers find new employment. Critics, including Christina Hansen of TWU Local 100, argue the bill lacks adequate provisions for workers and the horses. "This bill is deeply defective," Hansen said, as reported by Yahoo News.

Vickie Paladino, a New York City Councilwoman, also voiced opposition, highlighting the potential negative impact on tourism and the livelihoods of carriage operators, many of whom are immigrants. "It's a tremendous tourist attraction," she said, according to Fox News.

Despite the controversy, the Mamdani administration is working on a detailed transition plan for the industry, including possible compensation for medallion owners. The ban reflects ongoing debates about animal welfare and public safety in urban environments.