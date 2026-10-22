Oregon Teacher Describes Playing Dead During School Shooting

A teacher who survived the deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, is speaking out about how she played dead to survive after being shot at close range. Becky Drury, 54, was wounded during the attack on October 15, which claimed the lives of three children and another teacher.

In a statement released Wednesday (October 21), Drury described the terrifying moments when she ran to check on a disturbance outside her classroom. She said she tried to return and shut the door, but "the shooter was already there." Drury stated, "Before I could do anything more, he shot me at close range and I fell to the ground." She added, "I did the only thing I could do, which was to pretend to be dead in the hope he would not shoot me again."

Drury's left hand was nearly severed, and her right arm was also badly injured, making it impossible for her to get up or defend herself. She said she lay motionless, hoping the gunman would think she was dead. The shooter, later identified as 16-year-old former student Griffin J. John II, entered the school by blasting through locked doors and opened fire inside a special needs classroom.

Early reports suggested Drury may have shielded a student, but she clarified, "I know there has been contradictory reporting about my actions that day, but the truth is I was shot before I had any chance to act." Drury said, "Accurate, respectful reporting is a truly important service that will help heal the wounds inflicted by that awful day."

The shooting resulted in the deaths of three children—ages five, eight, and eleven—and a 25-year-old teacher. Another student, seven-year-old Saylor Graham, was critically injured. The attack ended when Kaylub Giamanco, a parent and armed bystander, pursued the shooter and fatally shot him before law enforcement arrived.

Drury is currently recovering from her injuries, which doctors describe as serious but not life-threatening. She thanked the community for its support and expressed deep sorrow for the families affected by the tragedy. Authorities continue to investigate how the shooter obtained the firearm and are reviewing security measures at schools in the area.