Over Four Million Tubes Of Toothpaste Recalled By FDA

More than four million tubes of toothpaste, including several popular children’s varieties, have been recalled nationwide due to manufacturing issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The voluntary recall affects 17 different products distributed in the United States by Ashtel Studios Inc.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II on October 19, meaning that use of or exposure to the affected products “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” The FDA cited “deviations from current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements” as the reason for the recall, which are standards that help ensure the safety, identity, and quality of drug products.

The recall includes products sold under the Brush Buddies, Evo, and ARU brands. Several varieties are specifically marketed to children, featuring licensed characters such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, and My Little Pony, as well as dessert-inspired flavors like chocolate ice cream and cookies ‘n cream.

The enforcement report confirms that the affected toothpaste was distributed nationwide. The recall covers 13 Brush Buddies varieties—many of them targeted at children—and four additional products from Evo and ARU, which include whitening, sensitivity relief, cavity prevention, and gum-care formulas.

No serious health consequences are expected, but the FDA recommends that consumers stop using any recalled products and follow instructions for returns or disposal.

Consumers are advised to check the FDA’s official Enforcement Report database for specific product codes and expiration dates to confirm if their toothpaste is affected.