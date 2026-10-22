Pentagon Approves DHS Testing Of Heat Ray At Border

By iHeartRadio

October 22, 2026

A US Marine Corps truck is seen carrying
Photo: AFP / AFP / Getty Images

The Pentagon has authorized the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to test a military-grade heat ray, known as the Active Denial System (ADS), for potential use at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to a memo signed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and obtained by CNN, the system emits an invisible beam of electromagnetic waves that causes a burning sensation on the skin.

The ADS can reach targets over half a mile away and is designed to be nonlethal. However, it has caused second-degree burns in past incidents, as reported by Axios. The Pentagon memo allows DHS to borrow one ADS unit for seven months, starting in September, to develop tactics for its use at the border.

The DHS has not specified where or how the system will be tested. The idea of using the ADS at the border has been discussed before, but it has never been deployed. Concerns include legal, use-of-force, and sovereignty issues, especially if the system affects individuals who have not crossed into the U.S.

The ADS has been considered for crowd control during domestic unrest, including protests at the end of President Donald Trump's first term. However, it was not used due to ethical and legal concerns. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have evaluated the system for areas with high illegal crossings but have not deployed it.

A CBP spokesperson stated, "CBP is continually evaluating new technologies, especially those that enhance operational effectiveness and strengthen mission capabilities." The Pentagon has referred inquiries to DHS for further comments.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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